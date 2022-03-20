Your Photos
Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

