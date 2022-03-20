Your Photos
Mavericks erupt for 21 runs in doubleheader against Minot State

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball team opened up its home and NSIC schedule against Minot State, Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks shut out the Beavers 7-0 in the first game of the doubleheader. MSU kept the momentum rolling in game two, eventually coming out on top 14-7.

The three-game series between Minnesota State and Minot State wraps up Sunday at noon at ISG Field.

