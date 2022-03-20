No. 1 MSU wins CCHA championship in overtime

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team won the Central Collegiate Hockey Association championship 2-1 in overtime over Bemidji State, Saturday night.

The Beavers found the back of the net in the second period to take the 1-0 lead after Alex Adams tipped in a shot from the blueline past MSU netminder Dryden McKay. The Mavericks tied the game at one thanks to a power play goal from junior forward Brendan Furry later in the same frame.

The title game stayed knotted up at 1-1 to the end of regulation.

In overtime, MSU’s Josh Groll scored what was believed to be the game winner. Although, upon further review, the CCHA determined the goal was no good after the award ceremony.

Both teams retook the ice and in the end the Mavericks came out on top as Jack McNeely scored the sure game-winning goal.

