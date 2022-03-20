Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No. 1 MSU wins CCHA championship in overtime

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team won the Central Collegiate Hockey Association championship 2-1 in overtime over Bemidji State, Saturday night.

The Beavers found the back of the net in the second period to take the 1-0 lead after Alex Adams tipped in a shot from the blueline past MSU netminder Dryden McKay. The Mavericks tied the game at one thanks to a power play goal from junior forward Brendan Furry later in the same frame.

The title game stayed knotted up at 1-1 to the end of regulation.

In overtime, MSU’s Josh Groll scored what was believed to be the game winner. Although, upon further review, the CCHA determined the goal was no good after the award ceremony.

Both teams retook the ice and in the end the Mavericks came out on top as Jack McNeely scored the sure game-winning goal.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

MSU Overpowers Minot State
The Mavericks move to 9-2 on the season after a dominant performance against Minot State.
Mavericks erupt for 21 runs in doubleheader against Minot State
Glencoe-Silver Lake knocks the Maple River boys' basketball team out of the playoffs.
Maple River falls short of state-tournament berth
The Knights earn a bid to the state tournament for the second-straight season.
SESM’s Domeier nets double-double to claim Section 2A title