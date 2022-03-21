Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

FILE - Civil aviation officials say a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board...
FILE - Civil aviation officials say a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING, China (KEYC) - Civil aviation officials say a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It added that the flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast. 

There was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured.

Chinese civil aviation officials said the plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, correcting earlier reports that 133 people had been on board.

Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

I missed my confidence and my ability to know the next move was. Thanks for sharing you...
QOTD (Results)
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
A tow is hauling nine barges through the ice on Lake Pepin, which is part of the Mississippi...
Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season
School Board Chair Dustin Stevens said about Jamie Frank (pictured) in a statement, “We feel...
Windom Public School board selects new superintendent
Minnesota state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 21,...
Minnesota Republicans offer alternate plan for family leave