Minnesota State holding roundtable discussion on Ukraine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The conflict currently engulfing Ukraine will be the main topic of a roundtable teaching discussion at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

A panel of professors from Minnesota State Mankato and Gustavus Adolphus College will discuss the conflict on Wednesday, specifically how and why it started as well as the global economic impact and possible outcomes of the invasion.

The panel will go from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

The panelists will present a brief statement on their area of expertise and then take audience questions.

The discussion is free and open to the public, and a livestream will be available on the Kessel Peace Institute’s Facebook page.

