Minnesota State players react to Saturday’s fiasco ending

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The crowd was deafening as more than 5,000 college hockey fans jumped up from the edge of their seats.

Minnesota State had just won the CCHA Championship, securing the Mason Cup with a 2-1 victory over Bemidji State.

“It was kind of a crazy game, but I’m proud of our group and this big win for us,” said MSU’s Jack McNeely.

It happened three minutes into overtime, when MSU’s Josh Groll slid the puck into the net and scored the tie-breaking goal.

Groll mentioned, “It sealed the deal for us, which was really cool.”

The Mavericks were awarded the trophy, players were given hats and team photos were taken.

About 20 minutes later, the arena had mostly cleared and the players were back in their locker rooms.

The celebration was just getting started, but that all changed when word got out that the game-winning goal was being called into question.

Groll added, “They called it a good goal on the ice and nobody saw kind of what happened.”

Officials reviewed footage from several camera angles.

McNeely stated, “I think the longer we were waiting in the locker room, the more of the chance we thought we were probably getting back out there.”

The CCHA announced their findings in a statement saying in part, “The officials provided conclusive evidence that the goal net was elevated and the puck entered underneath the frame.”

The goal was overturned. Some people are calling it one of the most controversial decisions in college hockey history.

MSU Men’s Hockey Coach Mike Hastings said, “You just want to get it right at the end, and that’s what really matters.”

The players were given five minutes to warm up before the game picked back up where it left off.

An hour and 15 minutes after the Maverick’s initial win, they were back on the ice.

Groll stated, “Kind of our main goal to stay in it and not get loose and act like we already won.”

Just two minutes after the game resumed, McNeely scored, and the Mavericks secured the Mason Cup a second time.

Hastings added, “We do know that what happened at the end the second time, we know that’s right.”

Now, the team’s gearing up to face Harvard at the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regional in Albany, New York next Thursday and Saturday.

McNeely said, “Really looking forward to this upcoming week and the regionals so, just excited to get out to Albany.”

You can catch the game on March 24 at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

