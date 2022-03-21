More people consider biking to ease pain at the pump

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - High gas prices are prompting many people to adjust their commutes.

One way to cut down on costs could be hitting the road on two wheels instead of four.

And with the temperatures warming up, cyclists say it’s the perfect time to give it a try.

“We’re kind of on that tipping point of winter-to-spring, and people are wanting to get out and get more active. Biking is a really great way to do that,” stated cyclist Dana Sikkila.

They recommend hopping on one of the region’s many trails.

“Mankato itself actually has really great bike trails. Whether you’re getting out on the Red Jacket Trail or Sakatah, and there’s a lot of great gravel roads to explore,” said Travis Mattson, a physical therapist at the Mankato Clinic.

Biking benefits more than just your wallet, however. It can improve your health, too.

“You get physical activity, and it’s good for your mental health,” Sikkila added.

Just a few minutes per day can help control your weight, boost your mood, increase your energy and improve your sleep.

“It’s a very low-impact activity. You can still get some vigorous and really good exercise while not stressing the joints too bad,” Mattson mentioned.

But before you ride, it’s important to take a few safety precautions.

“Make sure you’re safe and you’re wearing your helmet. If you’re biking at night, that you have lights,” Sikkila stated.

Less time behind the wheel also decreases air pollution, protecting the environment we enjoy.

“Especially with everything going on right now and everything being cautious of our climate and our landscape, biking is just a really great resource for us to help as individuals as well as a community,” Sikkila explained.

