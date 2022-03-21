Rainy, cool days ahead

After a much, much warmer than average day, we are going to transition to a cooler, wet pattern for a few days. An inch or more of rain is possible across much of Minnesota and Iowa tonight through Wednesday. Slushy, wet snow could mix with the rain at times as temperatures drop on Wednesday.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and spectacularly mild. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa today. Todays standing record high temp for Mankato is only 63° (set in 2012), so we have already broken the record high temp for this date.

Our next system will roll in tonight and bring a stretch of cool, wet weather that will last for at least a couple of days. Rain will develop from southwest to northeast late tonight and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be rainy and cooler with temps hovering in the low 40s for most of the day.

Generally, rainfall amounts will be in the half inch to inch range, but some places could get more. Some slushy, wet snow is possible when temperatures drop into the 30s on Wednesday and Wednesday night. I don’t expect significant accumulation. If anything, we’re talking a half inch or less across most of south central Minnesota and northern Iowa, however, there could be a few places along a line from St. Cloud to Willmar to Worthington that get a slushy inch or two. Rain and snow will end from west to east late Wednesday night.

The last half of the week and the upcoming weekend will be mostly dry with high temps in the mid to upper 40s. Some places could climb into the 50s by Sunday.

