Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rep. Angie Craig officially announces run for reelection

Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is officially announcing she will run for reelection this fall.

Craig issued a statement Sunday saying enthusiasm for her campaign is strong.

Craig was first elected to Congress in 2018.

She represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Twin Cities’ far southeastern suburbs and rural parts of southeastern Minnesota.

Republican Tyler Kistner is running for the seat. Craig narrowly defeated him in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

University of Minnesota Logo
U of M asks lawmakers for $30m for scholarships
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture
An array of trophies at a cornhole tournament in St. Peter, Minn.
Cornhole tournament benefits local woman battling cancer
No. 1 MSU Lifts Mason Cup
No. 1 MSU Lifts Mason Cup