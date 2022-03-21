Salvation Army: shelter will be remain open through hot summer months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army announced today that they will continue to meet the need of individuals and families in crisis by sheltering the homeless from the heat through the summer months.

The program will provide daytime shelter from 9 a.m.-5p.m., seven days a week, to individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness.

Beds, meals, showers, laundry, free Wi-Fi, internet access and phones will be available to registered shelter guests.

“This summer program helps to fill a critical gap – a place for families, where they can find safety, have access to services, and begin the process of finding stable permanent housing,” said Salvation Army Pastor, Lt. Andy Wheeler. “We are so grateful of the support from the City of Mankato, who are stepping up to help those in need by providing funding for staffing and by continuing to build a stronger sense of community,”

