Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30...
Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel.(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County.

Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been identified.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

An array of trophies at a cornhole tournament in St. Peter, Minn.
Cornhole tournament benefits local woman battling cancer
MSU men's hockey game (FILE)
MSU to play Harvard in NCAA tournament
A cornhole tournament was held Saturday to benefit Nancy Green, who is battling stage 4 ovarian...
Cornhole tournament benefits local woman battling cancer
The team’s gearing up to face Harvard at the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regional in Albany,...
MSU men's hockey players discuss Mason Cup win, what's next