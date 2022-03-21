Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County.
Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel.
First responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
They have not been identified.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.