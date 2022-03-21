Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County.

Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been identified.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.