U of M asks lawmakers for $30m for scholarships

By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - University of Minnesota officials are asking legislators to approve $30 million for scholarships for students who attend regional campuses.

The proposed Greater Minnesota Scholarship Program would go give money to Minnesota residents who enroll as freshmen at the university’s Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and Morris campuses.

Each student would get $4,000 to $5,000 in their first year and $1,000 to $2,000 in each of their next three years. Tuition at the regional campuses ranges from $12,500 to almost $14,000 annually.

University officials say the program would reduce student debt and boost enrollment.

