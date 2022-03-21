Warm Today, Precipitation And Cooler Temps Arrive Tonight

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Get ready for well above average temps today. Highs this afternoon will run 20-25 degrees above normal thanks to a strong southerly flow and a passing warm front. Highs will range from the mid-60s to upper 60s, with a few spots nearing 70 this Monday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with today’s warm weather, not going to rule out a light shower with the passing clouds. Clouds will remain tonight with light showers expanding from the southwest to the east-northeast. Widespread showers develop Tuesday morning and will continue through Wednesday morning.

Lows Tuesday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with widespread showers. Areas to the west from Lyons county down through Nobles county will experience a wintry mix Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon which could result in a narrow band of snow accumulation up to an inch.

Rain continues across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday night with a wintry mix redeveloping near the Mankato area and points east Wednesday morning. Mixed conditions will result in slushy roads Tuesday morning out west and in the Mankato area Wednesday morning. As the rain wraps up, temps will run closer to normal for the next several days.

