Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

World Down Syndrome Awareness Day

New Directions Down Syndrome Association
New Directions Down Syndrome Association(Gray TV)
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is a World Down Syndrome Day. A day to spread awareness and celebrate people with Down syndrome of their abilities and accomplishments. New Directions Down Syndrome Association provides information about Down syndrome, resources, and networking opportunities. Barret Kaufman, a board member of New Directions, joined us today with his wife Jenni Winslow and their daughter Georgette to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

I missed my confidence and my ability to know the next move was. Thanks for sharing you...
QOTD (Results)
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
A tow is hauling nine barges through the ice on Lake Pepin, which is part of the Mississippi...
Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season
School Board Chair Dustin Stevens said about Jamie Frank (pictured) in a statement, “We feel...
Windom Public School board selects new superintendent
Minnesota state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 21,...
Minnesota Republicans offer alternate plan for family leave