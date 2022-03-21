World Down Syndrome Awareness Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is a World Down Syndrome Day. A day to spread awareness and celebrate people with Down syndrome of their abilities and accomplishments. New Directions Down Syndrome Association provides information about Down syndrome, resources, and networking opportunities. Barret Kaufman, a board member of New Directions, joined us today with his wife Jenni Winslow and their daughter Georgette to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.