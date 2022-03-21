Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

W.Va. governor signs law barring abortion because of disability

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice has signed a new law barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter on Monday. He made the announcement about the new law in a tweet to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

He said the bill gives “deserved respect to our Down Syndrome community.”

The law prohibits people from seeking abortions because their child will have a disability, except in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

During a 90-minute debate on the bill during the last day of the legislative session on March 12, Democratic Del. Evan Hansen said the bill would do nothing of substance to help people with disabilities and their families.

“This is an attempt to use people with disabilities as props for an anti-abortion agenda, something that the disability community has not asked for, as far as I know — and that’s just wrong,” Hansen said. “It creates government overreach into personal family medical decisions.”

A physician who violates the law could see their license to practice medicine suspended or revoked.

The bill also requires physicians to submit a report — with patients’ names omitted — to the state for each abortion they perform and whether “the presence or presumed presence of any disability in the unborn human being had been detected.”

The reports would include the date of the abortion and the method used, as well as confirming the doctor asked the patient if they chose to have an abortion because the baby might have a disability. These reports must be submitted within 15 days of each abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
1 killed after severe storms rip through Texas to South Carolina
"A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for kids younger than 6