Ball4Pal: Cougars dedicate state-bound season to late teammate Pal Kueth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the 2017-18 season, which last saw the Mankato East boys’ basketball team earn a state-tournament bid, there was a group of incoming freshman determined to do the same.

“I’ve been dreaming for this since I was a little kid, and now it actually happened. It doesn’t feel real,” senior forward BJ Omot said.

Mankato East defeated New Ulm 77-68 to win the Section 2AAA Championship and advance to the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament.

Behind the bench to witness the Cougars’ victory was Uhana Ochan and teammates of the 2018 Mankato East squad.

“Teamwork. They play together. Good group of guys, good chemistry. The thing that really stands out is how they battle through adversity. They were down, but they didn’t let that get to them. I think that’s what really makes them stand out,” Ochan said on East’s strengths entering the tournament.

The fourth-seeded Cougars (21-8) are peppered with shooters, and leading the way is Omot, who committed to play at the University of North Dakota next year.

The 6′8″ forward is averaging over 20 points per game.

“We’ve got a lot of options. In some cases, BJ ends up being our big-time scorer and that’s really all we need for that certain night, but in other nights, obviously, we get a little more of that variation and get other guys, but we tend to kind of go how he goes, and he’s a good passer, defends well,” head coach Joe Madson said.

“We’ve got a lot of people on our team who can really get buckets,” added Omot. “So it’s going to be scary for whoever we play. We’re the underdogs for sure.”

“It’s all about trust. Coach trusts us, we trust each other. We give the ball to each other where we know we can score easiest and trust each other. We just go and do it. We’re not scared,” senior point guard Jalen Hayes said.

The team’s fearless drive is in honor of 2021 Mankato East graduate Pal Kueth, who unexpectedly passed in September.

“He was one of us, and it was really sad losing him. I still think about it every day. That was for him. We dedicated the season for him, and we’re going to play at state for him too. Hopefully, we can win a championship, and it’s going to be for Pal,” said Omot.

Mankato East's Pal Kueth hits game-winning shot against Mankato West.

“We just hope that he’s smiling down on us, happy and honored. But, it’s not over. We’re going to make the state run for Pal, we’re going to do everything for Pal. He’s a great teammate, great friend, great everything,” shared Hayes.

The Cougars will continue to ‘Ball4Pal’ on Tuesday against fifth-seeded Mound Westonka (21-8).

“We want to go up there and we’re not just content and happy to get there, we want to make sure that that’s just the start and we think we can do it. I think we can win games up there and really be productive,” said Madson.

Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. inside Williams Arena.

