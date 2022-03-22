Bird flu could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but, so far, not in southern Minnesota.

The spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese, which often show no illness.

The first case was found in Indiana in February, but we’ve seen this virus in 2015.

This virus is incredibly deadly to the poultry and the farmers’ livelihood.

“It affects us that are in the business to support them. It affects our professional services, it can affect all the way through the whole ripple effect of economic development. When it comes from natural resources or agriculture, we have an entire sector of economic development to go through. So, it’s going to ripple negatively through that whole system and that’s a big concern,” GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said.

Another potential worry for concern is African Swine Fever, which hasn’t been reported in the United States. It is primarily in East Asia and Europe.

“When they are going through security and there are dogs checking, there are people looking in your bags to make sure you’re not bringing back plants or animal-related products. That’s the reason why, more so than letting you just bring back something fun that you had. It’s a concern for any plant and animal disease from a foreign country to make it here and often it is brought by people,” Ziegler commented.

There is no effect on humans from African Swine Fever or the latest bird flu.

