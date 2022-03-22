Your Photos
Dordt women reach NAIA National Championship after edging Southeastern

Defenders defeat top seed 53-52
Defeat Southeastern 53-52 in Final Four
Defeat Southeastern 53-52 in Final Four(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt women’s basketball team will play for the NAIA National Championship.

A free throw by junior guard Bailey Beckman with just three seconds left proved to be the difference in the Defenders 53-52 victory over the top-seeded Southeastern Fire on Monday night in NAIA Final Four action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Beckman finished the game with 10 points. Ashtyn Veerbeek led all scorers with 14 points and Karly Gustafson added 13.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Dordt will play Thomas More (KY) tomorrow night for the NAIA National Championship tomorrow at 7:00 PM on ESPN 3 in Sioux City.

HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: Austin Falls to No. 2 Princeton in Class AAA Quarterfinals
The Knights are onto the Class A state boys' basketball tournament for the second year in a row.
St. Mary’s eyes title in second-consecutive state tourney appearance
HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: Owatonna falls to Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class AAAA Quarterfinals