Gov. Walz will be in New Ulm today

Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are heading to New Ulm. KEYC News Now's Meghan Grey joined us live from its downtown area.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutanant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be in New Ulm today for a roundtable discussion with officials from New Ulm and Mankato about the administration’s 300 million dollar public safety plan.

The roundtable discussion will center around what the $300 million public safety plan would mean for New Ulm, Mankato, and communities across the state.

Under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, New Ulm would receive over $242,000 per year and Mankato would receive over $763,000 per year to provide for public safety.

This roundtable discussion follows recent public safety meetings the Governor and Lieutenant Governor have had with community leaders in other cities across the state.

