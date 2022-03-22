GreenSeam to present 2022 State of Ag report

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - GreenSeam will present their annual State of Ag Report this afternoon in Waseca.

The State of Ag Report is a survey of Minnesota’s agribusiness and related industries and a series of focus groups.

It looks into the state of the economy and other major issues impacting businesses in the agriculture industry.

It particularly looks in on education, as well as talent attraction and retention.

”Talent remains a major concern for the industry. Food and agriculture has long experienced this. Now of course we’re seeing that across the hospitality, the services and manufacturing sectors as well. Supply chain remains a top concern as well. Some of the different policy and regulatory concerns,” Program Manager Garrett Lieffring said.

The event is at Farmamerica and starts at 2:30.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.