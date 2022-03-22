GreenSeam to release State of Ag Report

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - GreenSeam will be presenting their annual State of Ag Report this afternoon in Waseca.

The State of Ag Report is a survey of Minnesota’s agribusiness and related industries and a series of focus groups.

It looks into the state of the economy and other major issues impacting businesses in the agriculture industry.

It particularly looks in on education, as well as talent attraction and retention.

