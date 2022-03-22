Highway 14 construction open house to be held tonight in Courtland

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The public is invited to discuss the upcoming Highway 14 construction from Nicollet to New Ulm at an open house tonight.

MnDOT is hosting the informational meeting at the Courtland Community Center in-person from 6-8 p.m.

The 12.5-mile stretch is being expanded to four lanes, a project long awaited.

The first phases of the project started yesterday as crews marked trees for removal along the highway.

Detours are expected for drivers sometime in April.

Traffic will be diverted to Highways 15, 68 and 169. and it’s important to note the detour route is expected to change as the project goes through different stages.

