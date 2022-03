MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa learn how to roll sushi like bosses, while also getting a taste of an upcoming sushi class being hosted by Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato.

Hy-Vee’s Roll Your Own Sushi Class will take place Monday March 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Hilltop Hy-Vee Dining Area.

The event is open to the whole family.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.