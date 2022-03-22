Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa astronaut set for spacewalk Wednesday morning

Raja Chari (NASA)
Raja Chari (NASA)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa astronaut is set to exit the International Space Station on Wednesday.

NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari from Iowa will join Matthias Maurer of Germany and go on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk.

Their main objective is to install thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station.

Chari and Maurer are set to begin the walk around 7:50 am Central Time. Live NASA TV coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. Central Time on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award