JWP Elementary third-graders raise hundreds for BENCHS through sticker shop

What started as an idea from one third grade class to open up a sticker and bracelet shop quickly turned into a successful fundraiser.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as an idea from one third grade class to open up a sticker and bracelet shop quickly turned into a successful fundraiser.

“It first started off as Mrs. Ling’s sticker shop,” said third grader Stella Myhr.

Brook Ling gives her third grade students at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Elementary stickers for a job well done.

But the students got creative.

“So they started earning them and then actually selling them to each other. So they kind of have always played store in our classroom,” Ling said.

That turned into an idea that stuck.

“After one morning meeting we were sitting around and someone asked can we sell these for real money? I talked to my principal and he loved the idea, so we came up with let’s sell everything for a quarter and all of the money we get we can donate,” said Ling.

The students then got to work.

“So the students actually started advertising. They made posters and hung them up around the school. They created Google slideshows and they went and presented to other classrooms,” Ling said.

Mrs. Ling’s class sold the stickers and bracelets over a seven-day period to their fellow classes at JWP Elementary.

“It’s just so cool because it’s real life, so they did the whole process. They did the advertising. They counted the money everyday. We kept a running total of that. I think it’s just so cool for the students to see where their money is going,” said Ling.

That hard work paid off.

The class raised about $570 for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.

“Our class has a love of animals. So it kind of, when we said an animal shelter, that was overwhelmingly the one that everyone wanted to donate to,” Ling said.

BENCHS said they’re thankful for the students’ efforts.

“This was just an awesome experience. I was so grateful and BENCHS is so grateful for them to think of us as a rescue in the area,” BENCHS Operations Manager Liz Brunner said.

The students said they had a blast.

“I would say that I think we all had a fun time raising money. We’re all thankful for helping the pets,” third grader Mya Wheelock said.

BENCHS said the money will be used for the daily care of animals.

