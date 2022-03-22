Mankato Salvation Army keeping shelter open for summer hours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, the Salvation Army in Mankato announced it will be offering daytime shelter throughout the summer.

In past years, the Salvation Army’s shelter closed its doors March 31.

With the new program, They will provide daytime shelter to individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness during the high temperatures of summer.

The day shelter will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will provide guests with beds, meals, showers, laundry, and access to free Wi-Fi.

”It is nice for folks to know that they have stability with the day shelter. They know where they are going to be able to take refuge from the heat, they can take a shower, they can do laundry, they can have lunch, and we have beds. If they didn’t sleep so hot last night, they can sleep during the day. It is a nice resource for them to be able to have year-round,” said Leslie Johnson, business administrator at the Mankato Salvation Army.

