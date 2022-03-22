Your Photos
Minnesota Republicans offer alternate plan for family leave

Minnesota state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 21,...
Minnesota state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 21, 2022, at the state Capitol in St. Paul, about a Republican proposal for paid family and medical leave. She's joined, left to right, by Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls; Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton, and Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)(Steve Karnowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature have offered a voluntary proposal for paid family and medical leave.

It would rely on tax credits for employers who choose to participate, in contrast with Democratic proposals that would require paid time off.

Republicans depicted their plan Monday as an innovative way to support employees who need time off after childbirth, or to care for sick children, or for parents nearing the end of their lives.

Democrats have been pushing for years for family and medical leave.

They say they’re glad Republicans have finally joined the discussion, but that their plan doesn’t go far enough.

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
