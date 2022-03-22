Your Photos
Minnesota senator touts qualifications of President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) highlights Judge Jackson’s credentials while pressing her on former cases.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was one of the committee Democrats highlighting her credentials as the committee questioned the nominee.

“I ask, chairman, that the letter of support from former Judge (Michael) Luttig, who employed Senator (Ted) Cruz as a trusted law clerk, be admitted to the record,” said Klobuchar to end her questioning.

In her allotted 30 minutes, Klobuchar touched on child pornography sentencing, interpreting the Constitution in modern times, antitrust laws, and the historic nature of Jackson’s nomination.

Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. The high court nominee was a federal public defender before being named a federal judge in 2012. The Harvard graduate currently serves in the U.S. District Court in D.C.

Judge Jackson is set to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Klobuchar also asked Breyer’s potential replacement about the freedom of the press.

“Can you talk about your view of the role of journalists in our democracy?” asked Klobuchar.

“It is about the dissemination of information which is necessary for a democratic form of government,” answered Jackson.

Questioning from senators is expected to continue well into Tuesday evening on Capitol Hill, continuing through the day Wednesday.

