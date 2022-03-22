Minnesota State to play Harvard in first round of NCAA Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The field of 16 is set for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament.

The Minnesota State Mavericks, who scored themselves the second-overall seed, will begin its road to Boston Thursday with last year’s Frozen Four heartbreaker behind them.

“We have a core group of guys who went through that last year, played in the Frozen Four, played in these regional games, so I think for us just use those experiences to our advantage. Play our best hockey this time of year because at the end of the day, it’s single elimination,” senior defensemen Wyatt Aamodt explained. “For us as a leadership group, just keep talking to those guys. Let them know what the situation is going to be like. But, at the end of the day, hockey is hockey. It’s a one-game thing. We’ve been doing it all of our lives. We’ll mind our Ps and Qs going into the weekend, but this is a business trip, absolutely, so we’ve got to go there and put our best foot forward and let’s start dancing with them.”

Harvard is on a hot streak as of late, but the top-ranked Mavericks are the team to beat with two of the nation’s top-five scores in Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik, as well as senior netminder Dryden McKay.

McKay’s composure between the pipes is the force behind his record-breaking college career.

The Mavericks (35-5-0) are coming off of a grueling CCHA Tournament win over Bemidji State that saw a restart to the game after MSU’s initial overtime goal was overturned.

The Crimson (21-10-3) are unwinding from a thriller of their own, as Harvard upset No. 6 Quinnipiac in OT to hoist the Whitelaw Cup.

“They have definitely high-end talent. Tip your cap to them there. For us, it’s going to be trying to limit our mistakes,” Aamodt continued. “Obviously, hockey is a game of mistakes and they’re going to happen, but just do what we can to eliminate that. Our forwards have done a great job getting back and supporting us as a defensive core.”

“I don’t think there is one thing that you can do because they’re pretty multi-dimensional. They can beat you on the power play, they can beat you five-on-five. They bring a lot of different attributes as a line, which usually makes a line click,” head coach Mike Hastings said of the talent on the Harvard roster. “For us, we’ve just got to be aware of time and space and making sure we’re not creating opportunities for them offensively, because they’re good enough to do it on their own, and what I mean by that is through good puck management and making sure that we’re trying to keep them in front of us.”

“I know there’s knocks on him maybe around the league from other people, but I can tell you if you’re going against him for four years,” Aamodt added. “He’s the best of the best. He’s a competitor. Just because it’s practice, doesn’t mean he’s taking his foot off the gas. He’s working hard every day. You can ask our guys, Nathan Smith or Julian [Napravnik], some of the best offensive guys in the country, they don’t like going against him. He’s a competitor. He plays out fourth, firth rebounds half the time, doesn’t even seem like he’s trying at the end because he’s saving all of them.”

The Mavericks and Crimson drop the puck Thursday at 11 a.m. in Albany, New York. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

MSU is one of four Minnesota colleges featured in the bracket.

