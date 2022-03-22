Your Photos
Minnesota State wins CCHA Championship game despite bizarre ending

The Mavericks were ready to celebrate but then were hit with unexpected news that the game wasn’t over yet.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Saturday night, the Mankato State Mavericks had the Mason Cup in their hands.

The Mavericks were ready to celebrate but then were hit with unexpecting news that the game wasn’t over yet.

The winning goal, which at first was ruled as a goal, was under review, and the play on the ice ended up being overturned.

MORE: Minnesota State players react to Saturday’s fiasco ending

“We were able to get a different angle from behind the net, which clearly showed the puck entered under the frame of the net. So at that point, we had to get the referees and they had to ultimately make that decision because it is their call, not ours,” CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia said.

Most of the crowd had left thinking the game was over. However, about an hour later, Bemidji State and MSU were back on the ice.

According to Eric Jones, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, they welcomed back about 60% of the crowd.

“We received word that the game was indeed going to continue. We make the call to open the doors back up and let people with tickets come back and watch the rest of the game, which is kind of an unprecedented move for us. We have never been in that position before where an event is over, and we open the doors back up and ask people to come back in,” Jones explained.

For the hosts, once the doors opened again, it was game on.

“We were just kind of navigating as it went along. Like okay, so the game is going to go on. Do we have to resurface the ice? What do we have to do? It was kind of all happening in real-time. We put our security staff, we move them from the stance back to the doors, when we open the doors back up and let people back in. We were just back in game mode,” added Jones.

Many wondered what was the cause of the delay.

“Why didn’t we let people know? We probably should’ve, but it was such a hectic situation at that point in time. My focus, our focus was we have to get this right,” stated, Lucia.

For many, Saturday night was a game to remember.

As for the Mavericks, they are going into the NCAA Tournament as the number one team in the CCHO Poll, despite the strange ending.

“As a Mavericks’ fan, I am not going to appreciate that. But as a hockey fan, and just thinking about the integrity of the game, it is good for the sport. I think it was the right move that they made, and I am just happy that the Mavericks could win twice in one night,” said Carson Louis, who attended Saturday’s game.

The Mavericks will next play Harvard in the NCAA Tournament. Puck-drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday between the two teams in Albany, New York, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.

