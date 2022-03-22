Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season

A tow is hauling nine barges through the ice on Lake Pepin, which is part of the Mississippi...
A tow is hauling nine barges through the ice on Lake Pepin, which is part of the Mississippi River along the Wisconsin and Minnesota border, on March 21, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The first Mississippi River towboat has marked the unofficial start of the 2022 navigation season.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the Motor Vessel W. Red Harris was due to pass through Lock and Dam 3 near Welch on Monday afternoon.

The tow originated from St. Louis and was pushing nine barges to St. Paul.

It had earlier passed through Lake Pepin, which borders Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The lake is the last major barrier to spring navigation because its ice is the last part of the river to break up.

The Corps’ St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot-deep navigation channel and operates 12 locks and dams to support navigation from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award