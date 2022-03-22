Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MnDOT mapping locations in south central MN

This spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting aerial photo mapping of several locations in and around south central Minnesota.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting aerial photo mapping of several locations in and around south central Minnesota.

Those locations include Highway 68, from Highway 15 south of New Ulm to Highway 169 near Mankato.

Highway 19, from Highway 15 in Winthrop to Gaylord and Highway 264, from I-90 to Round Lake.

This work must be conducted after the snow has melted but before the trees begin to leaf out.

MnDOT crews will paint large white “X” targets on paved road surfaces and place fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces and outside of public right of way.

Landowners in affected areas will receive a letter from the local MnDOT office with detailed information about the targets.

MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award