MnDOT mapping locations in south central MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting aerial photo mapping of several locations in and around south central Minnesota.

Those locations include Highway 68, from Highway 15 south of New Ulm to Highway 169 near Mankato.

Highway 19, from Highway 15 in Winthrop to Gaylord and Highway 264, from I-90 to Round Lake.

This work must be conducted after the snow has melted but before the trees begin to leaf out.

MnDOT crews will paint large white “X” targets on paved road surfaces and place fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces and outside of public right of way.

Landowners in affected areas will receive a letter from the local MnDOT office with detailed information about the targets.

MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.