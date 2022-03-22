Your Photos
Moorhead man sentenced in gun death of 6-year-old boy

FILE — A Moorhead man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison for leaving a loaded gun in his residence that was used in the accidental death of a 6-year-old boy.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Moorhead man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison for leaving a loaded gun in his residence that was used in the accidental death of a 6-year-old boy.

Phillip Neal Jones Jr., a convicted felon, pleaded guilty last year to illegally possessing a firearm. Jones, 34, has multiple prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Anoka Counties and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Court documents show that Jones’ girlfriend left the four children unsupervised at Jones’ apartment to meet a friend at a Fargo, North Dakota shopping mall. A visiting child later found the .40 caliber pistol under a large snack chip box in the kitchen. The gun went off, hitting and killing a second child.

Jones told authorities he had left town two days before the shooting.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul A. Magnuson sentenced Jones to 57 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

