Packers, Fadness Excited for State Tournament Run

Austin plays No. 2 Princeton in Tuesday’s Class AAA Quarterfinal Round.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Packers prepare to face No. 2 Princeton in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon.

The Packers are coming off a 46-39 win against Winona in the Section 1AAA Championship. The Packers put on a high-flying performance en route to their fourth state tournament appearance sine 2017.

Longtime Packer Head Coach Kris Fadness will step down at the end of the season after 25 years with the program. However, he says this playoff run isn’t about him, it’s about the team.

“You know what? I’m cool with everything. I’m not too worried about it or concerned about it,” Fadness said. “This is about the kids and for the kids. I’m happy with our guys and the way we’ve prepared. We’re going to go out, give it our best shot, and it should not be about me.”

The Packers will face a Princeton team that features one of the best scoring offenses in the state. Princeton scores 84 points per game, while the Packers average a little more than 62. Austin knows they’ll need to create offense in order to play with the two-seed Tigers.

This Packer group has never played at the state tournament before, but they’re feeling good going into the match up.

“I think we’re all excited,” said Packer senior Gage Manahan. “For being our first time, we don’t really know what to expect, but I think we all know what’s at stake. It’s win or go home. We’re trying to go for big right now, and I think a lot of the guys know that, and they’re practicing like it, too. I think we’re all pretty excited. We really want to win.”

Austin tips off against Princeton on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

