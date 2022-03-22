Your Photos
Rain likely through Wednesday

A dry, slightly warmer weekend ahead
KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
The rain is coming down! We’ve already had over a half inch at KEYC in North Mankato and we could get another half inch or more before everything ends late tomorrow. After the rain, the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend will be mostly dry with average or slightly above average temps.

Rain will continue tonight. As temperatures drop late tonight we will see the rain change to a mix of rain and slushy snow. That will continue into Wednesday morning. Accumulation will be minimal, with the exception of a narrow strip from about St. Cloud to Willmar to Worthington where an inch or two of slushy snow is possible. A few localized areas around Windom, Slayton, Worthington and Pipestone could get 2-4 inches of slushy, wet snow from this afternoon through tonight.

The rain will end by late Wednesday or Wednesday evening and that will lead us into a dryer pattern that will take us through the rest of the week into the weekend. The only exception to that will be a chance of showers late Friday into Friday evening. High temperatures will stay close to average - In the mid 40s - Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’ll climb into the 50s early next week.

