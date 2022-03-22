Your Photos
Rainy Mix Continues Through Wednesday

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Showers and a wintry mix will move through the area today. The better chance for the wintry mix will be for areas west near the Buffalo Ridge where an inch of snow accumulation is possible. This will be slushy snow as rain will be mixed in and temps will be near to slightly above freezing. Highs for today will range in the 30s to mid-40s.

Showers and a wintery mix continue tonight as lows drop into the lower 30s. The winter mix will spread east impacting the Mankato area Wednesday morning. Rain will switch to a mix during the overnight hours tonight and continue until the late morning before returning back to rain. Highs will be a little more seasonable as we continue through the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

