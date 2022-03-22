Renville County burglar sentenced to prison

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Michael Shane Clemon, 43, was sentenced in Renville County District Court to 95 months.

The sentence on March 16, 2022, was for burglaries committed back in 2020. Clemon pled guilty to two separate burglary cases back in January.

Clemon pled guilty to breaking into a residential Olivia home on July 4, 2020, and stealing a metal gun safe containing firearms and ammunition, as well as money and personal belongings.

Clemon also pled guilty to breaking into Danube Auto Works on July 5, 2020, and stealing a variety of tools and personal property exceeding $15,000, as well as a $19,000 Chevy pickup.

Victims of the burglaries provided powerful victim impact statements at Mr. Clemon’s sentencing regarding how these crimes have affected them.

Mr. Clemon has multiple prior felonies involving burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property.

