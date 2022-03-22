Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Renville County burglar sentenced to prison

The Renville County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Michael Shane Clemon, 43, was...
The Renville County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Michael Shane Clemon, 43, was sentenced to 95 months for burglaries going back to July of 2020.(Renville County Jail)
By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Michael Shane Clemon, 43, was sentenced in Renville County District Court to 95 months.

The sentence on March 16, 2022, was for burglaries committed back in 2020. Clemon pled guilty to two separate burglary cases back in January.

Clemon pled guilty to breaking into a residential Olivia home on July 4, 2020, and stealing a metal gun safe containing firearms and ammunition, as well as money and personal belongings.

Clemon also pled guilty to breaking into Danube Auto Works on July 5, 2020, and stealing a variety of tools and personal property exceeding $15,000, as well as a $19,000 Chevy pickup.

Victims of the burglaries provided powerful victim impact statements at Mr. Clemon’s sentencing regarding how these crimes have affected them.

Mr. Clemon has multiple prior felonies involving burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award