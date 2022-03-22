Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rochester man sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child pornography via Snapchat

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was sentenced Tuesday for producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

26-year-old Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin was sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota, Pichurin sexually exploited a minor who was between the ages of nine and 10 years old at the time between November 8, 2020 and January 8, 2021. Pichurin contacted the minor using a variety of instant messaging services, including Snapchat.

Pichurin lied about his age and identity to the minor, and admitted to using similar tactics to sexually exploit and produce pornographic images and videos of more than 20 minors. Pichurin also had thousands of images depicting sexual abuse of infants and toddlers and bestiality.

On September 7, 2021, Pichurin pleaded guilty to one count of producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Rochester Police Department, with assistance from the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award
Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award