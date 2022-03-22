Your Photos
Rochester man shot at while in car, no injuries reported

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in northeast Rochester.

According to RPD, it happened around 8:45p.m. in the 500 block of Northern Hills Drive NE.

A 23-year-old man was inside his vehicle when someone started shooting at him. The man drove away and officers pulled him over to investigate what happened.

RPD found several bullet holes in the driver side door and window. The driver was not hurt.

Authorities say there were 9 shell casings found on the street where the shooting happened.

The man told officers he didn’t know who was shooting at him or why he was targeted. According to RPD, the man does not have a permanent residence.

