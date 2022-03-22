Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Saint Peter’s main street will be seeing more change.

Minnesota Avenue has seen places like It’s About Time and 2 Green Owls move to new locations, and now a popular pizza restaurant is packing up.

The last two years have put stress on businesses with regulations, changing hours and more. Some have stayed, and some have gone.

Saint Peter’s main drag is a dynamic place. Several businesses that line the street that cuts through town are packing up for good.

Ed Lee, who heads up the Saint Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, however, sees the positive in this change.

”Turnover is healthy sometimes. We have a departure or two at any given time, vacancies are opportunities for other businesses to come in,” explained Lee.

One of the businesses that is closing is Godfather’s Pizza, located at the corner of South Minnesota Avenue and Nassau Street. It was a prime location for pizza.

”Because of the workforce and the managers that were available and how many people can you get to work in the business. When you are structured the way they are, to put their eggs in different baskets, so that is what they did,” Lee said.

At Rick’s Consignment Store, signs in the window read “store closing” and “everything must go,” a transformation this route has seen before with owners charting their own paths.

”Every single one of these stores or entrepreneurs is a business model, and so many of them are betting big dollars on southern Minnesota,” Lee stated.

