Windom Public School board selects new superintendent

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Windom Public Schools has selected a new superintendent.

The district’s school board selected Jamie Frank as the lone finalist for the position at a meeting last night.

Contract negotiations are expected to be approved at next Monday’s regular school board meeting and her pending start date is the first of July.

School Board Chair Dustin Stevens says in a statement, “We feel she will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen and committed to moving the district forward.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.