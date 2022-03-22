WYSIWYG Juice Co. closes Mankato location
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — WYSIWYG Juice Co.’s Mankato location has closed.
The smoothie and juice bar announced Monday on their Facebook page that online and in-person operations have been closed.
In their post, the owners mentioned that closing is related to the increasing prices and the limited availability of some of their products.
WYSIWYG offered hand-crafted cold-pressed juice and organic food and beverages.
They were located in downtown Mankato on Front Street and have a second location in Spicer, Minnesota, which will remain open.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.