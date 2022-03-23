Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Byron Public Schools district prohibits display of Ukrainian flag

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Byron Public Schools teacher is hoping the district changes its policy, so schools can display Ukrainian flags.

“Soon after the invasion of Ukraine, there were some students who I believe went to the principal asking if they could put something up,” said Justin Blom, a Byron teacher.

He said the superintendent and the school’s lawyers followed up with the group.

“In our opinion [they] used an overbroad interpretation of the policy. Meaning it was political and partisan in nature and didn’t allow the students to do that. And then furthermore asked the teacher who had the display of the Ukrainian flag on her door to take it down,” Blom said.

The superintendent, Mike Neubeck, referred KTTC to the district to Policy 505. It’s labeled: “Distribution of non-school-sponsored materials on school premises by students and employees.”

Within the policy, it states that students and staff have the right to express themselves but distributing non-school-sponsored material needs approval.

“It’s not about not supporting Ukraine and the people of Ukraine and what’s going on. It’s about if we were to say yes to one group, we have to say yes to another group,” Neubeck said. “We have worked with our attorneys and said well okay well, what about this type of situation? And our school board is going by their advice in saying we should not hang the flags.”

He said he encourages staff to talk with students about what’s happening in Ukraine, and if students wanted to be proactive in relief efforts they could do that as well. However, when it comes to displaying flags other than the U.S., it’s tricky.

“You have to realize that you are putting up a symbol in kind of a political situation where you take one side or the other,” Neubeck said.

“The crisis in Ukraine is not a political issue. It’s not a partisan issue. It’s a human rights issue. It’s a humanitarian issue,” Blom said.

The superintendent said the district will work with its lawyers, students, and staff to find a way to stand in solidarity without jeopardizing policies in place.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding...
Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
A shortwave will move through Friday providing a slight chance at precipitation with wind gusts...
KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike.
Minneapolis walkout continues