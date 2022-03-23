Construction begins at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction is underway at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

It’s the beginning of a major expansion project.

The hospital will add three more floors on top of its existing facility.

A bed tower will be placed over the emergency room, Andreas Cancer Center and specialty clinic.

The new structure will feature 121 more hospital beds, spacious patient rooms, a medical-surgical unit and a family birth center.

Mayo says the project may be completed as early as 2024.

