Construction begins at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction is underway at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
It’s the beginning of a major expansion project.
The hospital will add three more floors on top of its existing facility.
A bed tower will be placed over the emergency room, Andreas Cancer Center and specialty clinic.
The new structure will feature 121 more hospital beds, spacious patient rooms, a medical-surgical unit and a family birth center.
Mayo says the project may be completed as early as 2024.
