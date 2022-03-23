Your Photos
Courtland holds open house to discuss Highway 14 expansion project

Dozens packed the Courtland Community Center to talk about the construction on Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens packed the Courtland Community Center to talk about the construction on Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet.

“I really want to see what their detour plans are, when the project start and at what phase and where they are going to reroute traffic,” Courtland business owner Pat Mehlhop said.

Parts of Highway 14 will be closed to thru-traffic for the project. The stretch of road from Nicollet to Courtland and some parts of Highway 14 after Courtland headed toward New Ulm will be closed starting soon.

“I know a lot of people are happy, and MnDOT is excited to have Highway 14 be extended from essentially just outside of Rochester all the way to New Ulm. It has been a long time in the making and I think a lot of folks are looking forward to it, and we are too,” project supervisor Todd Kjolstad said.

The highway is essential for long-distance travel, with thousands of cars traveling on the two-lane highway every day. The plan is to expand the roadway into four lanes.

“I am very interested in what is happening right now. I go to Rochester and Owatonna every couple of months,” Courtland resident Robert Schabert said.

Work has already begun on the project with tree clearing and prep work. In total, the project is expected to finish in fall 2023.

“I am looking forward to it, we have been waiting 25 or more years for it,” Scharbert added. “It is about time.”

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
