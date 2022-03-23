Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Tim Walz visits New Ulm to discuss public safety plan

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited New Ulm Tuesday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited New Ulm Tuesday.

It was the seventh stop on their statewide public safety tour.

“Not every community is the same, and the solutions and problems are different,” Walz stated.

They joined city officials from New Ulm and Mankato to discuss what their $300 million public safety plan could mean for local law enforcement.

“We’re making sure that you all have the resources that you need to keep your community safe,” Flanagan said.

The three-year budget would allocate more than $242,000 to New Ulm per year and over $763,000 to Mankato per year.

The money would be used to help reduce crime.

To do so statewide, the proposal outlines plans to improve youth intervention and juvenile justice as well as expanding access to high-quality, affordable health care.

But to reduce crime locally, that’s where the city officials chimed in.

Both communities addressed the need for more peace officers and mental health resources.

“Thirty-five to 40% of our calls have something to do with mental health,” New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert said.

Additional issues like elder abuse, sex trafficking and hospital bed shortages were also brought up.

New Ulm suggests using the proposed funds to purchase an unmarked mental health transport vehicle as well as new equipment like body cameras and radios.

Gov. Tim Walz, left, speaks with Mankato Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal, right,...
Gov. Tim Walz, left, speaks with Mankato Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal, right, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Ulm, Minn.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)

Mankato would like to use the money for staff retention bonuses and increasing the BCA’s presence in southern Minnesota.

“They have incredibly analysts and analytic services that can be used. For us, we do a lot of investigations ourselves, but I talk to a lot of different communities that have to call the BCA because they don’t have that ability,” Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal explained.

Walz and Flanagan believe the input they get across the state will help their proposed budget fulfill those specific needs

“All of these upticks in crime can go down quickly if the communities are given the right tools to tackle them,” Walz added.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding...
Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
A shortwave will move through Friday providing a slight chance at precipitation with wind gusts...
KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike.
Minneapolis walkout continues