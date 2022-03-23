Your Photos
Hearing for Fairfield teen delayed in teacher death case

FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 2021. Police alleged in court documents publicly released Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that the two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The body of Graber, 66, was found Nov. 3 hidden at a Fairfield park.

Miller’s attorney, Christine Branstad, has sought to suppress evidence obtained by investigators through a police interview and physical evidence obtained using search warrants.

Branstad has asked Judge Shawn Showers to hold a hearing on suppressing evidence she claims was obtained in violation of Miller’s constitutional rights before the court holds a separate hearing about whether the teenagers should be tried in juvenile court.

Under Iowa law anyone age 16 or over charged with a forcible felony is automatically tried as an adult. Judges may consider sending cases to juvenile court.

Showers denied Branstad’s motion to hold a suppression hearing first, and Branstad on Tuesday asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review Showers’ decision. She asked the judge to stay proceedings in the case until the high court rules.

Showers on Wednesday morning issued an order halting proceedings in Miller’s case. No such order was immediately entered in Goodale’s case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

