Skip to content
Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
News
Jobs
Business Guide
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
Community
Coronavirus
Advertise
Search
Home
Your Photos
Watch Live
Send Us A News Tip
News
KEYC News Now This Morning
Agriculture
Crime
Education
Health
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Weather
Closings
Minnesota Road Conditions
Iowa Road Conditions
Map Room
Weather Blog
Sports
Olympics
High School
College
Sports Extra
Maverick Hockey Quick Hits
Prep Athlete of the Week
Prep Athlete of the Week Nomination
Community
Bandwagon
Community Calendar
Good Morning Giveback
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Nominations
Pick of the Litter
Someone You Should Know
Mr. Food
Business
Hometown Connection
Jobs
Programming Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Satellite Carriage Request
Submit Photos and Video
Latest Newscasts
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: Austin Falls to No. 2 Princeton in Class AAA Quarterfinals
The Packers lost to the Tigers 73-63.
By
Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
Latest News
Correa promises ‘championship culture’ for luckless Twins
St. Mary’s drops hard-fought battle to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
HIGHLIGHTS: St. Mary’s drops hard-fought battle to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Newscasts to air on NBC during NCAA Basketball Tournament
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Newscasts to air on NBC during NCAA Basketball Tournament