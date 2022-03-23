Iowa City Schools passes opposition resolution to anti-transgender women in sports law

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story incorrectly stated the Iowa law bans transgender women from all sports. It has been updated to reflect the language in the law that bans transgender women from playing in women’s or girls’ sports.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City school board passed an opposition resolution to the law that was passed last month, which bans transgender women from participating in school sports for girls or women in the state of Iowa.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting there was minimal discussion about the opposition resolution. The district says this law is an attack on civil rights.

The district claims it has one of the strongest sets of policies in the country to protect its LGBTQ+ students, and the district will continue to support these students.

“I think we will continue our present policies, if absent that legislation, which is supporting trans students. And I’m not I’m not particularly worried one way or the other about participation,” said Charlie Eastham, Iowa City Schools board member.

Eastham went on to say he does not support violating state law.

Iowa is 1 of 11 states with similar laws banning transgender girls and women from competing in womens’ sports.

