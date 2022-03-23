Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa City Schools passes opposition resolution to anti-transgender women in sports law

The school board for the Iowa City Community School district is expected to approve a...
The school board for the Iowa City Community School district is expected to approve a resolution in opposition to a new law on transgender athletes in Iowa schools.
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story incorrectly stated the Iowa law bans transgender women from all sports. It has been updated to reflect the language in the law that bans transgender women from playing in women’s or girls’ sports.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City school board passed an opposition resolution to the law that was passed last month, which bans transgender women from participating in school sports for girls or women in the state of Iowa.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting there was minimal discussion about the opposition resolution. The district says this law is an attack on civil rights.

The district claims it has one of the strongest sets of policies in the country to protect its LGBTQ+ students, and the district will continue to support these students.

“I think we will continue our present policies, if absent that legislation, which is supporting trans students. And I’m not I’m not particularly worried one way or the other about participation,” said Charlie Eastham, Iowa City Schools board member.

Eastham went on to say he does not support violating state law.

Iowa is 1 of 11 states with similar laws banning transgender girls and women from competing in womens’ sports.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding...
Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
A shortwave will move through Friday providing a slight chance at precipitation with wind gusts...
KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike.
Minneapolis walkout continues