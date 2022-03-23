Mankato East marches past Mound Westonka in state tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — It’s the opening round of the Class AAA Boys’ Basketball State Tournament. Fourth-seeded Mankato East tipped off against fifth-seeded Mound Westonka inside Williams Arena Tuesday.

Senior BJ Omot led the Cougars to a 68-55 victory, finishing with 25 points and five steals.

Mankato East will play No. 1 seed Totino-Grace in the semifinals at 12 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena.

“They’re really good, and we know that,” head coach Joe Madson said about the upcoming matchup against Totino-Grace. “It’s nice this year compared to a lot of years in this situation, you’d be playing the next day. You’ve got, at least mentally, a few things you can do to prepare. They’re obviously really good talent-wise. I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that’s got more talent than they do.”

At halftime, we told BJ none of them can guard you because, as you saw, none of them can guard him. When you have BJ doing what he does and you have other people helping him and we’re all locked in, we’re just a great team.

Coach told me ‘you’ve got to play physical. These kids are going to come at you because of your talent.’ In the second half, I knew I had to change it by attacking the basket stronger.

We came up here to win games and that’s what we’ve told our guys. We came here to win games. We didn’t just come here to be a section representative champion. We want to win.

