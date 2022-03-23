Mankato East marches past Mound Westonka in state tournament
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — It’s the opening round of the Class AAA Boys’ Basketball State Tournament. Fourth-seeded Mankato East tipped off against fifth-seeded Mound Westonka inside Williams Arena Tuesday.
Senior BJ Omot led the Cougars to a 68-55 victory, finishing with 25 points and five steals.
Mankato East will play No. 1 seed Totino-Grace in the semifinals at 12 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena.
“They’re really good, and we know that,” head coach Joe Madson said about the upcoming matchup against Totino-Grace. “It’s nice this year compared to a lot of years in this situation, you’d be playing the next day. You’ve got, at least mentally, a few things you can do to prepare. They’re obviously really good talent-wise. I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that’s got more talent than they do.”
